ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS460 -- It’s the video of college students being tasered by Atlanta police officers that thrust Atlanta protests for George Floyd into the national spotlight.
A CBS46 investigation discovered one of the officers charged over that incident, officer William T. Saul, is also under investigation by the Fulton County D.A. for Saul's involvement in the shooting of Jamarion Robinson.
He's also facing a federal lawsuit by Jamarion’s mother, Monteria Robinson, for the wrongful shooting of her son.
“Prior to the coronavirus we were going to present that case to the grand jury," said Fulton County D.A. Paul Howard.
In the lawsuit it claims officers' forced entry without cause into the condo where Jamarion was staying, and sprayed more than 59 bullets. It also claims officers tampered with evidence, even dragging the corpse down a flight of stairs.
Jamarion’s mother addressed the new charges brought against Officer Saul in a Facebook post, writing the officer should have been fire a long time ago.
The D.A. has been accused of stalling its investigation.
“In the case involving Jamarion Robinson none of those officers was wearing a body cam," said Howard. "The case that involved Miss Young and Mr Pilgrim (tasered college students) we had seven body cams from different angles."
Howard called out the police union for saying he hasn’t tried to speak with officer Saul over the latest charges.
“That is so hypocritical," said Howard.
The police union fired back.
“We don’t trust Paul Howard, said Vince Champion, the Southeast Director of The International Brotherhood of Police Officers who is representing all officers charged in the tasing incident. You should at least ask to get both sides before you decide to criminally charge people," read a statement from the union.
Howard retorted with, “My office is at 136 Pryor Street and I’d be glad to meet'em there tomorrow."
Howard still has an open lawsuit against the DOJ over their failure to turn over information about Officer Saul and the other officers involvement in the shooting of Jamarion Robinson.
