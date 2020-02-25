MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A cheer coach was arrested in Cobb County and is facing child molestation charges. An arrest warrant states that Donald Jones is accused of molesting a teenage boy in his Marietta home.
The warrant details the victim's account of the alleged sexual abuse, stating the teen told Jones to stop and asked 'why it hurt.' According to the warrant, Jones picked up the teen before bringing him to his home.
CBS46 learned Tuesday that Jones was a coach at Rockstar Cheer Atlanta in Woodstock. He is listed on the website as the athletic director.
Gym staff provided CBS46 with the letter that was sent to all parents informing them Jones was fired after his arrest. In part it reads,"While we are not privy to the facts and circumstances surrounding his arrest, there is no question that these are serious allegations."
Jones was released on bond.
