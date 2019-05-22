HAMPTON, Ga. (CBS46) A former Dutchtown High School teacher and cheerleader coach caught a case of sticky fingers, which has landed her behind bars.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Nikia Moore allegedly stole $15,000 from the high school cheerleading squad during the 2017-18 school year.
The cheerleading squad accountant noticed the funds were missing when Moore left her position at the school.
Moore now faces felony charges for theft by taking and influencing witnesses. She was booked at Henry County Jail but has since been released on bond.
