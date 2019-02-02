ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) The New England Patriots cheerleaders have been on the go since touching down in Atlanta.
“From Tuesday to now we’ve had events from nine to sometimes nine at night,” said third-year veteran Andrea Cadigan.
The day before the big game, the girls spent their morning speaking with media from around the world. It’s a glamorous job but it’s a lot of hard work.
“Practices are always twice a week for a couple hours,” said rookie Alicia Capone.
Ahead of the Super Bowl the girls have been practicing, making appearances and volunteering around Atlanta. Twenty-four-year-old Cadigan knows the drill. She’s been to the last three Super Bowls.
“You’re kind of always busy,” she said. “It is a part-time job but I always tell everyone it’s a full time commitment.”
CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson asked cheerleading director Tracy Sormanti what it takes to make the squad.
“It’s more than just performing on the sidelines, it’s about engaging people and really being able to inspire people,” she said.
Two NFL cheerleaders in particular inspiring people across the country are on the competition’s team.
Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies of the Los Angeles Rams will be the first male cheerleaders to perform at a Super Bowl.
Cheering for an NFL team has its perks including having a free front row seat to all the action on the field.
“I really just want to live in the moment and obviously looking for a win…red and blue confetti coming down but either way this has been an experience,” Capone said.
