ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cheers to convenience! Walmart is making it easier for customers to pick up alcohol purchases without leaving their cars.
Walmart announced on Wednesday that customers can now utilize the Walmart’s Grocery Pickup service to pick up wine and beer purchases without leaving their cars.
However, only a few Walmart locations offer this service. The following stores are the first to have this feature:
• 1550 Scenic Hwy N, Snellville
• 7001 Concourse Pkwy., Douglassville
• 8424 Mall Pkwy., Lithonia
• 3875 Mundy Mill Rd., Oakwood
• 1105 Research Center Drive Atlanta SW, Atlanta
• 2525 N. Decatur Rd., Decatur
• 400 Shallowford Rd., Gainesville
• 88 Highland Crossing, East Ellijay
• 1025 GA-24, Newnan
• 803 New Franklin Rd., La Grange
According to Walmart here’s how it works:
- User Friendly Shopping: When customers are creating their order, the search feature at the top of the screen makes it easy to directly search for the exact item they need to add to their cart, which now includes a variety of adult beverages.
- Personal Grocery Shoppers Fill the Basket: Along with the freshest produce, meats and other items each customer requested, our highly trained personal shoppers will carefully select each item in the order.
- Order and Choose a Pickup or Delivery Time: During checkout, customers select a window of time they will pick up their order.
- Pickup and Pay: Once the customer arrives at the pickup location, there will be reserved parking spaces marked in orange for Grocery Pickup customers, and a designated number to call to alert an associate of their arrival. Customers can also check in through the Walmart Grocery app. An associate will quickly retrieve the prepared order and load it into the customer’s car.
- Verification: At the time of pickup, the customer will be asked to provide age verification before receiving their order.
