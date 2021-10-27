ATLANTA (CBS46) -- CBS46 traveled to the Mall of Georgia in Buford this week where a popular restaurant received a poor score.
The Cheesecake Factory on Buford Drive failed a routine inspection with 64-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says avocados were sliced with stickers on them and not washed thoroughly. Plus, food residue was found on plates stored as clean and fruit flies were found inside two containers of liquor.
RELATED:
We questioned the manager who said most of the violations were corrected during the inspection.
“It’s a very safe place to eat,” the Cheesecake Factory Manager said. The restaurant has been safe to eat here, and I can get you the information to the corporate office.”
The Cheesecake Factory corporate office told us they have taken immediate action to correct any deficiencies. They issued the following statement.
RELATED:
“The Cheesecake Factory takes food safety and sanitation very seriously and is committed to providing a safe dining experience to all of our guests. We have taken immediate action to correct any deficiencies identified during the recent inspection.” Spero Alex, Sr. Vice President Operations
There were several other good scores around metro Atlanta this week. In Fulton County, Domino’s delivered 90-points on Roosevelt Highway in Atlanta. In DeKalb County, Checkers on Moreland Avenue picked up a 96 and in Cobb County, Chipotle on Townpark Lane in Kennesaw earned 99-points.
RELATED:
And in Gwinnett County, Hook and Reel on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in Lawrenceville received a 100 on their last health inspection, in fact two in a row. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. The Louisiana Cajun seafood restaurant serves up a great ambiance and even better food. You can start out with the crab bites, they have a delicious fried shrimp basket with Cajun fries, they serve seafood spaghetti marinara with mussels, and the snow crab legs boil with special seasonings and potatoes and corn on the cob is amazing. Boy that’s good!
RELATED:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.