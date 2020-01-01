ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Shawn Brown is no stranger to CBS46 News. She’s been on our morning show several times to promote her delicious, over-the-top, Instagrammable desserts from her bakeshop ‘CheeseCaked.’
Just seven days after her last appearance on CBS46 News in November, Brown received a devastating diagnosis – stage 3 breast cancer.
“I had an emergency mammogram and ultrasound and that’s when they noticed not one but two masses,” Brown told reporter Ashley Thompson.
We met Brown outside of Piedmont West, where she’s undergoing chemotherapy. Her two daughters were by her side for support.
“The first time I walked into the chemo room, I don’t know what I was expecting but I broke down in the hallway,” she said.
Putting her health first, Brown has made the difficult decision to put her business on the backburner. CheeseCaked is now closed.
“Building a brand for so many years, I'm petrified of it not living up to the standards while I can't put my hands on it.”
Brown will have five months of chemotherapy followed by weeks of radiation and two surgeries.
Although her beloved business is temporarily closed, she said she is feeling overwhelming support from its fans.
“God picks different people to carry different messages to the world so in that way I’m honored if I’m able to encourage anyone to get a mammogram or to continue to fight because I’m not going to give up.”
While she has a long journey ahead of her, she said she hopes to create bigger and better desserts when she’s finally healthy.
Brown is working with the American Cancer Society to begin fundraising efforts. To make a donation to Brown's medical fund, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.