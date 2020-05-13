ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- From the studios of Food Network’s Chopped to a new norm of filming, celebrity chef Marc Murphy is now adjusting since Coronavirus shut down production.
“We’ve been doing live shows from our homes. For me it’s amazing to see all the prep,” said Chef Murphy. “I had to do a half hour show the other day. I got up early in the morning I had to clean the kitchen, I had to prep, had to get the ingredients. I was like oh my gosh, where is everybody but it’s been fun. I love cooking anyway.”
That love for cooking has Chef Murphy working hard to save his industry.
“In the headlines we're saying that there might be food shortage supplies. When it comes down to the specific farmers like quail duck breasts, squab rabbit these are all meat. Most of the time the chefs and restaurants are cooking and transforming into these beautiful dishes people aren’t used to doing it.”
Because of this, independent farmers and ranchers are suffering, leaving them with food they can’t sell. Their pipeline to chefs and restaurants has been severely severed by Covid-19 cutting off profits by more than 50 percent.
To keep the chain intact, sustainable organic meat purveyor D’Artagnan rallied top chefs and celebrities for a virtual salute.
“Those products are really suffering the volume went down tremendously so I saw those farmers really suffering,” said D'Artagan. Founder Ariane Daugin also partnered with Farm Aid to raise money for family farmers and to inspire people to choose family farm food.
A way to Familiarize people with these products is by using social media
“Ariana sent each a different piece of meat and we chose what we wanted to do and which farmer we wanted to support," explained D'Artagan. "And I like to show people even on my Instagram like this is just another meat and I think it’s healthier to vary the different things in your diet.”
That way chefs can support local farmers and the high quality food they bring to our tables.
