CONYERS, GA (CBS46) -- A chemical fire that caused a toxic cloud to hover over parts of Conveys is finally contained.
“I think it’s horrible," said Conyers resident Biuanca Williams. “For something to happen like this our whole community is worried,” added Williams as she reacted to the chemical fire at BioLab, a chlorine processing plant.
“We don’t automatically smell the fumes, but I know it’s in the air. It’s chemicals, it’s a chemical fire, and things got to the point where they had to shut down the streets. I couldn’t get on my street this morning it was horrible,” added Williams.
In addition to the local streets around the plant being closed, both east and west bond lanes of I-20 were also shut down for hours as crews worked to contain the fire.
“We have been in traffic for hours, we’ve been sent so many different ways to it pitiful,” added Shirley Green.
And those who frequent the area are upset, saying this isn’t the first time a fire at the plant has caused a major headache.
“The same place caught on fire. It was the same deal traffic, it closed down the interstate," said Franky Hendricks describing the fire in 2004 that also caused an explosion and over $25 million in damages.
More 3,000 people were also evacuation from their homes as crews tried to stabilized the more than 125 pallets of dry chlorine. Then there was a second blaze in 2015, and while officials investigate what caused the third and latest fire, residents say they just want the company to do better.
“Man it’s a lot going on at that plan obviously, so don’t know, we'll just be glad when it's over,” added Williams
