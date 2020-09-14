ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A chemical fire at a bio lab shut down traffic in both directions on I-20 Monday morning.
The fire around 7 am, but Conyers Fire Department officials said the smoke was "pretty dangerous" and asked everyone to avoid the area. The smoke was blowing across I-20 which caused the temporary shutdown.
No injuries were reported in the area. Traffic was allowed to start flowing again around 8 a.m., according to Conyers Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.