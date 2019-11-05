KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) A small chemical fire forced a HAZMAT team to respond to a Cobb County business Tuesday morning.
The fire started on the second floor of CryoLife biomedical services building on the 1600 block of Roberts Road in Kennesaw.
Over 400 employees were evacuated from the building.
A sprinkler system activated and was able to extinguish the blaze.
There was no danger to surrounding buildings. No injuries were sustained.
