CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) – An ammonia leak at a Cherokee County plant sent several workers to the hospital Wednesday evening.
Five plant workers were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Two employees were reported to be in in critical condition.
Authorities shut down interstate 575 in canton for hours as crews worked to contain the leak.
Police also reported that exit 11 northbound and exit 16 southbound were closed as crew members worked to repair the damage.
