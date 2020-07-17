COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Friday afternoon fire crews spent two hours battling a blaze at a chemical plant that sent billowing clouds of smoke into the air just a short distance from the Atlanta airport.
The blaze took place at the Alchemix, a Nitro Quimica Co., facility in the 2300 block of West Point Ave. The company handles nitrocellulose, a highly flammable compound, which is used for the manufacturing of guncotton, explosives for rockets, other propellants, as well as solutions for major printing and paint manufacturers.
Crews from College Park Fire, Atlanta Airport Fire Department, East Point, South Fulton and Clayton County Fire Departments all joined in to battle the fire.
Injuries have not been reported, nor has a cause of fire; however the company is cooperating with the investigation.
There is currently a fire in College Park off airport property. At this time there is no impact to airport operations.— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) July 17, 2020
Despite its close proximity to the airport, flight operations were not impacted by the smoke.
