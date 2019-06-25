ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A chemical plant manager has been sentenced to a year of probation and fines for violating the Clean Water Act.
Investigators say Carlos Conde, 37, of Smyrna instructed employees at a chemical processing plant to wash 2,300 gallons of carburetor fluid into a tributary of Nickajack Creek and the Chattahoochee River.
A batching tank at the Apollo Industries chemical mixing facility in Smyrna began leaking carburetor cleaner containing the toxic chemical naphalene in August 2016.
According to the Department of Justice, the following morning two workers discovered the spill and notified Conde. He instructed his employees to wash the chemical away with water from multiple hoses, according to U.S. Attorney BJay Pak.
The chemical turned the water milky white and killed fish, frogs and other wildlife. Neighbors who lived nearby complained of a harsh chemical smell resembling paint thinner or insecticide.
“We must ensure that citizens can continue to enjoy the beautiful natural resources we have here in Georgia like the Chattahoochee,” Pak said in a press release.
“Protecting those resources, and the environment, is part of our mission. We take this responsibility seriously, and we will prosecute those who have no respect for the laws that preserve them for all to use and enjoy,” he said.
Conde twice denied his role in the incident in interviews with a federal agent from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, but later plead guilty to the charges. He was sentenced to one year of probation, with four months to be served as home detention, and a $2,000 fine.
“The defendant in this case intentionally contaminated a tributary of the Chattahoochee River, killing fish and damaging the environment,” Andy Castro, Special Agent in Charge of the EPA’s Criminal Investigation Division said in a press release.
“This sentencing demonstrates that EPA and its law enforcement partners are committed to protecting our natural resources and the communities that rely upon them,” he said.
Naphthalene is made from crude oil or coal tar. It is used in mothballs and pesticides, but the chemical is also produced when things burn. It can be found in cigarette smoke, car exhaust and smoke from forest fires, according to the National Pesticide Information Center.
