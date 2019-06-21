ATLANTA, Ga. – Atlanta Fire Rescue is reporting a HAZMAT situation on the campus of Clark Atlanta University.
Authorities say multiple people were exposed and have been isolated in a separate building. All are stable with minor complaints.
Students were evacuated from the building.
*Update* Atlanta Fire now operating in two locations on Clark Atlanta University campus. Civilians possibly exposed to chemicals were moved to a separate building & have been isolated. All patients are stable with minor complaints. Awaiting decontamination by #AFRD. #HazMat.— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) June 21, 2019
Atlanta Fire HazMat team on scene at Clark Atlanta University Science Building. Unknown chemical spill forced evacuation. Checking out multiple patients for possible exposure. #AFRD #CAU pic.twitter.com/1rQSIMVoES— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) June 21, 2019
