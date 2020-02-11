"Cherish the Day" offers bold, refreshing look at black love

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Academy Award winning director Ava DuVernay has spent plenty time in Atlanta for her show “Queen Sugar.”
Though she recently returned to the ATL ahead of the premiere of her latest series “Cherish the Day.” The anthology follows the relationship of an African-American couple in Los Angeles. Each episode represents a day in their lives.
Season one stars Alamo Miller, who recently spoke to me about showing black love on the screen.
“It’s something that we don’t see enough of. Definitely not depicted on television. There have been some brilliant films in the past, but in the small screen something that we can continue to follow, not something that you can just get popcorn and go home,” said Miller.
Leading lady is Xosha Roquemore as Gently James. The eight-episode series slowly builds up the romance between a strong-willed Gently and a more conservative Evan.
“Gen is a free spirit, world traveler. She’s had a bit of a rough background, no nuclear family. And when she meets even this guy over here, he kind of rocks her world and it makes her question everything she thought she stood for,” said Roquemore.
The two work their way towards love and take viewers through five years of their lives. The series also stars Michael Beach, Cicely Tyson, Anne-Marie Johnson and Kelle Stewart.
