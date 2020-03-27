Cherokee and Pickens County have first Coronavirus deaths

DALTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The North Georgia Health District announced two residents in Cherokee and Pickens counties passed away due to Coronavirus.
Both people had previously been listed in the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID-19 Daily Status Report as confirmed cases.
The Cherokee County resident was a woman in her 60's, and the Pickens County resident was a woman in her 70's. Both were hospitalized at the time of death with underlying health conditions.
These are the first deaths in the North Georgia Health District of residents confirmed as being infected with Coronavirus.
The Health District is comprised of Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield counties.
As of Friday, county-by-county numbers of confirmed cases in the Health District included:
- Cherokee County: 46 (including the death)
- Fannin: 2
- Pickens: 4 (including the death)
- Whitfield: 6
The Health District works closely with Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) epidemiology to identify close contacts of all confirmed cases and provide the appropriate recommendations.
Updates will be posted on the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID-19 Daily Status Report daily and will be shared on the Health District’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.