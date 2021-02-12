The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help finding a missing man who left his home a little after 1 p.m. and hasn't been seen since.
Deputies are looking for Martin Goodwin, 74, who was reportedly on his way to a doctor's appointment when he went missing. Goodwin is 5'9, 165 pounds and has a short, gray beard and mustaches along with short gray hair and glasses. The sheriff's office said it's unknown if he made it to the doctor's appointment in the Kennesaw area. His car was last seen on Hwy 9 in Milton around 2:45 p.m.
Goodwin drives a red 2000 VW Passat with Georgia plates PHN 3987. If you see Goodwin or his vehicle, call 911 or the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
