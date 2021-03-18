Cherokee Co. official under fire for press conference remarks and social media post

Officials said 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long confessed to killing eight people at metro Atlanta massage parlors. On Wednesday, Captain Jay Baker with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office went viral for saying, “He was pretty much fed up and kind of at the end of his rope and yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did.”
Soon after, "bad day" was trending on Twitter with many taking issue with Baker's choice of words.
On Thursday, Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds sent a statement, writing Baker's comments "were not intended to disrespect any of the victims, the gravity of this tragedy, or express empathy or sympathy for the suspect.”
Following Baker's remarks, an apparent Facebook post of his was unearthed, where he appeared to promote a racist Covid-19 t-shirt last year. "Love my shirt. Get yours while they last,” the post reads.
CBS46 went to the shop that printed the shirts. Our crew was stopped by a man claiming to know the store owner, who said he’s been getting death threats. The door was locked when our crew tried to enter.
While Sheriff Reynolds issued a statement about Baker's comments, the sheriff’s office hasn’t said anything about the apparent social media post, which has everyone from lawmakers to celebrities speaking out.
