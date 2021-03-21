A Cherokee County road reopened Sunday evening after being shut down while police searched the area for a suspicious package.
Police were investigating a report of a suspicious device found at the back door of a house for sale in Holly Springs. People who live nearby were evacuated and a bomb squad was called in. Police said they would remove the device and, if necessary, detonate it someplace else.
Highway 5, from Hickory Springs Rd. to Sixes Rd. in Holly Springs, was shut down during the search.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
(1) comment
That’s it? That’s all you have?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.