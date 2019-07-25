CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- An undercover sting in Cherokee County had vape sales going up in smoke.
Police used 15 teens between the ages of 14-17 in an undercover sting operation to combat underage vape sales. The task force included officers from multiple jurisdictions in Cherokee County.
The teens were taken to 87 businesses that sell vape products in the county. Of the 87 stores visited, 16 stores made illegal sales to juveniles, officials said. Georgia law bans the sale of vape products to anyone the age of 18.
According to officials, illegal sales happened at the following locations:
- X Hale City, 9745 Hwy 92 Woodstock, Ga.
- Smoke 911, 8265 Hwy 92 Woodstock, Ga.
- Bells Ferry Chevron, 11429 Bells Ferry Rd. Canton, Ga.
- Sixed Rd. Texaco, 3780 Sixes Rd. Canton, Ga.
- Exxon Food Mart, 6425 Bells Ferry Rd. Woodstock, Ga.
- Riverside Express Food and Gas, 875 Towne Lake Pkwy. Woodstock, Ga.
- Ole 5 Vapor, 5335 Old Hwy. 5 Canton, Ga.
- Shell Food Mart, 9595 Main St. Woodstock, Ga
- Shell Food Mart, 226 Towne Lake Pkwy. Woodstock, Ga.
- Chevron Food Mart, 238 Arnold Mill Rd. Woodstock, Ga.
- BP Gas Station, 12162 Hwy 92 Woodstock, Ga.
- C.J. Market Place, 14297 Fincher Rd. Canton, Ga.
- JBS Food Mart, 6929 Cumming Hwy. Canton, Ga.
- Friendly Mart, 2267 Hightower Rd. Ball Ground, Ga.
- Ole 5 Vapor, 4047 Marietta Hwy. Suite 100 Canton, Ga.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.