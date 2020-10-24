CHEROKEE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cherokee County deputies are searching for a 65-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia who was reported missing.
Authorities say, Faowpa Cassidy was last seen near the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Hillside Drive inside a gated community.
She was described wearing capris and a dark blue jacket.
If anyone has any information on her whereabouts you are urged to call 911.
