CHEROKEE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Cherokee County Deputy who was involved in a motor vehicle crash has been released from the hospital Saturday.
According to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, while on patrol, Deputy Hendrix attempted to arrest a suspect when he was involved in a motor vehicle accident.
Police have not yet identified the suspect involved in this case.
A statement from Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office:
“Fortunately, God was watching out for this man and shielded him from serious injury. Please keep our brave men and women in your thoughts and prayers. Also, pray for the spouses, children, parents and family of our first responders. Thank you to the citizens that helped him, the dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, and other law enforcement officers. Deputy Hendrix, you’re a good man. We love you and appreciate you very much.”
This is an on-going investigation. Stay with CBS46 news for updates.
