CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are investigating after a Cherokee County fire station was shot up.
Fire station 32 on Sugar Pike Road sustained damage to its windows and siding on June 29 after it was hit five times. Authorities believe the suspects used a pellet gun.
Anyone with information should contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
