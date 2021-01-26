The Cherokee County Health Department announced that they will move a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to Canton on Monday.
The clinic will move Woodstock to First Baptist Church on 1 Mission Point in Canton and will be open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The vaccine will still be offered at no out-of-pocket expense at the new location; insurance will be billed, but only if it is available.
There will be no expense to any client, and anyone who does not have insurance will not be billed for the vaccination, county officials said. The county's health department is using its current stock of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for appointments that already exist.
People who have received their first dose from the health department and were scheduled for their second dose at the original location, will now need to go to the church location.
The county is expecting to receive more vaccine, although it’s currently unclear exactly when that will occur and by how much, as that depends on the overall nation's supply, according to the press release.
As of January 22, over 6,100 Cherokee County residents have received a COVID-19 vaccination.
When new appointment times are ready to be scheduled for Georgians who are currently eligible for vaccination, an announcement will be released to the public on the North Georgia Health District website at www.nghd.org with instructions for appointment registration.
County officials told CBS46 News that residents are urgently requested to not contact the church regarding anything related to the COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The church is in no way connected to the clinic except to allow the clinic to operate on church property.
