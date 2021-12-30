CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services responded to a structure fire at 1078 Pinyan Lane in Canton around 3:30 this morning that may have been caused by lightning.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find a one-story house on a basement fully involved.
There were no injuries reported, but the home was a total loss. The fire department says that the homeowners were out of state at the time.
