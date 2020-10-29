Tree into Mobile Home in Cherokee County

One man died when the tree crashed into his mobile home early Thursday morning.

 Rebekka Schramm

One person was killed early Thursday morning when a tree crashed through a mobile home in Cherokee County.

According to the family who owned the mobile home, the man had been renting a room in the mobile home and around 5:45 a.m., a large tree limb crashed through the roof and killed the man.

CBS46's Rebekka Schramm is on the scene and will have a live update at noon on CBS46.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.