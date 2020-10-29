One person was killed early Thursday morning when a tree crashed through a mobile home in Cherokee County.
According to the family who owned the mobile home, the man had been renting a room in the mobile home and around 5:45 a.m., a large tree limb crashed through the roof and killed the man.
CBS46's Rebekka Schramm is on the scene and will have a live update at noon on CBS46.
#BREAKING: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office confirms a man has died after a tree fell onto his mobile home overnight. I'm headed to the scene. @cbs46 #StormModeCBS46 #WakeUpATL #Zeta— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) October 29, 2020
#Update on #Breaking news in Acworth/Cherokee County. He was asleep in the room he was renting in this mobile home when tree fell at 5:45am, killing him. More at noon on @cbs46. pic.twitter.com/xdTa5U2eUz— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) October 29, 2020
