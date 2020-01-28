CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- Randall “Chris” Evans, 36, pled guilty on Monday and was sentenced for rape and two counts of molestation of a child under the age of 16.
Evans, who had been scheduled to begin a trial this week, pled guilty just prior to jurors being summoned. Evans admitted to molesting and raping a teenage girl on the morning of May 29, 2017. The victim had known Evans for about two years.
“The victim’s family became acquainted with Chris Evans in an effort to assist him through hard times,” said Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Holly Varner, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the State. “He repaid their kindness by violating an innocent girl, asleep in her bed. He also threatened to harm the rest of the family if she didn’t keep quiet during the attack.”
Senior Judge Frank C. Mills III sentenced Evans to life with the first 23 years to be served in confinement (with no possibility for parole). Upon release, Evans will serve probation for the rest of his life with sex offender special conditions including no contact of any kind with minors under the age of 18. He is also prohibited from contact with the victim or any member of her family.
“The pain this child and her family have endured is unfathomable. Our homes should be safe havens where our children can feel secure and protected,” said Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace. “No one should have to experience something like this. This sentence will ensure that this defendant will not have the opportunity to hurt another child in this way.
