LAFAYETTE, Ga. (CBS46) A woman wanted for murder in Cherokee County is in police custody after being arrested in northwest Georgia.
According to a Facebook post by the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Katelyn N. Middlebrooks was arrested at a home in the Walker County community of Lafayette, which is about 100 miles northwest of Atlanta. Middlebrooks had active warrants for Murder and Conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery.
During the incident, agents were also able to arrest Sierra Hood, Nicholas Walker and Billy Drennon, all of Lafayette, for trafficking methamphetamine. Another suspect, Michael “Chance” Ellison, also of Lafayette, was arrested on vehicle theft charges and probation violation.
The department says the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office will be releasing more information on Thursday.
