CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The option of either virtual or face-to-face has been the topic of conversation for school boards and parents all summer.
Cherokee County Schools start their 2020 semester in person Monday, with an option for virtual learning.
Kristie Cochran is a bit anxious.
"I am extremely nervous.." she said.
Her 7-year-old son Ryker will be heading back to school Monday morning.
For months, she has been contemplating between which learning style will suit him best, virtual or face-to-face.
"He is doing in person school mostly because of the work situation. My husband can't work from home and I can only work from home if the school's shut down."
While in-person schooling was the best decision for her family, she made sure Ryker was prepared for the "new normal".
"He has a breakaway lanyard and he will be bringing a mask with him every day.." she said.
Masks for Cherokee county students are strongly encouraged, but not mandatory.
"..I tell him to try to wear it. Do your best. He's only 7, so I can’t expect him to be masked up all day and to use it perfectly." she continued.
She said she was comforted to know the county took diligent steps in keeping those at school both safe and sanitized.
"Typically with school supplies, teachers ask for you know sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer but they’re like, don’t even bother, we have it covered. We have hospital grade stuff.. So that's really good."
While little Ryker is just happy to see his friends again, Kristie said, "I am apprehensive, but I mean there is no wrong choice right now. You have to do what's best for your family."
For more information on Cherokee County's re-opening plan, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.