ATLANTA (CBS46) — Cherokee County School District is not canceling school on Friday for the Atlanta Braves victory parade and will be counting absences by students who attend the parade as "unexcused but without academic penalty."
The school district posted the following on their website:
On behalf of the Superintendent, we recognize and celebrate the historic World Series win by the Atlanta Braves, a valued CCSD Partner. We love our hometown team and are so proud of their accomplishments this season. While we are not cancelling school for Friday’s victory parade and celebration, any student absences for students who attend that event will be counted as “unexcused but without academic penalty.” While our policies do not permit excused absences for such occasions, the designation of “unexcused but without academic penalty” provides students the important opportunity to make up all missed work and tests next week. For those families who choose to attend Friday’s celebratory parade that will travel through Fulton and Cobb Counties, we hope you have a safe and memorable experience and we’ll see you back in class on Monday!
Multiple school districts have canceled classes on Friday because of the parade, including Fulton County School District, Marietta City Schools, Atlanta Public Schoos, Clayton County Public Schools, DeKalb County School District and Gwinnett County Schools.
Atlanta Public Schools specifically said that they chose to close because of "logistical challenges associated with the anticipated traffic, road closures and crowds expected throughout metro Atlanta for the parade."
