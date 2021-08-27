CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Cherokee County School District Police is asking for the public's help in locating two missing students.
The district police posted two BOLO's on its Facebook page Friday morning for two teenagers who were last seen at Cherokee High School Thursday morning.
Police are looking for 14-year-old Amber Lacount and 13-year-old Ashilynn Swanson. Lacount is 5'4", 130 lbs. Swanson is 5'4", 120 lbs and was last seen where a green shirt and black shorts.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of either girl, you are asked to call the Cherokee County School Police at (770) 704-4346.
