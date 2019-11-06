FREE HOME, Ga. (CBS46) Cherokee County’s Free Home community will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its hometown school Sunday.
Free Home Elementary School’s original structure was built in 1919 near the intersection of state highways 20 and 327, about 13 miles east of Canton.
According to the Georgia Department of Education, the current school building opened in 1945, replacing the two-story, wood-frame school. Part of the foundation of the old building is still visible in the courtyard of the current building.
Betty Wallace, 90, has fond memories of her childhood years at the school, which housed first-through-ninth grade students. Classrooms were on the first floor, she said, and there was an auditorium upstairs where plays, spelling bees, and other events were held.
The building had no running water.
“We had a well outside the school,” Wallace said. “We had outhouses – boys’ and girls’ outhouses, and the boys could smoke at the outhouses. The ninth-grade boys were allowed to go to the outhouse and smoke. Can you believe that?”
Wallace will share some of her memories during a ceremony at Sunday at 2 p.m. in the gymnasium of Free Home Elementary. The public is invited to attend.
