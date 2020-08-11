CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) – More than 860 students and staff in the Cherokee County School System are already in quarantine as school has been in session for roughly a week.
Overall, Cherokee County has reported 17 total active COVID-19 cases among school staff and students across the district. No school in the district has more than two positive cases among staff or students in the school district, based on the school’s reports.
The latest numbers come from a database the school made public Monday showing the quarantine numbers for each school.
Cherokee County made national news when it was one of the first school district's to open with face-to-face learning and no mask mandate. Since then, the quarantines have only grown and made education challenging for teachers who are switching between virtual learning and face-to-face learning.
The district said, "For all cases, once a positive test is confirmed, contact tracing is conducted, and all affected students' parents are notified. A letter also is sent to the parents of all students in the student's or teacher's class notifying them of the positive test. A schoolwide letter...then is sent to all parents at the school."
Cherokee Schools also has a running tally of current cases of COVID-19 in the district on this website.
More details to follow.
