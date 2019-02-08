Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Health officials are warning families at two Cherokee County schools about two cases of the highly contagious disease pertussis, commonly known as the whooping cough.
Cherokee County school officials confirm the children are siblings. One attends Free Home Elementary School, and the other attends Creekland Middle School.
Letters to parents from the North Georgia Health District explain, "Pertussis is a highly contagious disease that is spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes."
Symptoms of pertussis include a persistent cough that’s worse at night, with cough medicines not being very effective. The letter urges parents to “talk to your child’s doctor without delay” if there’s a possibility he or she might have it. If it’s a confirmed case, a doctor likely will prescribe an antibiotic.
Health experts say when it comes to the whooping cough, they’re most worried about infected school-age children spreading the bacteria to infant siblings.
Babies aren’t considered fully protected against pertussis until they’ve received a full series of pertussis vaccinations, typically by age six months. For infants, pertussis can be deadly.
The Georgia Department of Health reports it is not experiencing an unusually high number of whooping cough cases, but experts have said cases are picking up nationwide, possibly because of changes to the vaccine several years ago.
However, recent improvements to the vaccine make it the best protection, according to researchers at the Mayo Clinic.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
