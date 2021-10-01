CHEROKEE County, Ga. (CBS46) – A metro Atlanta county is helping its communities prepare for the upcoming flu season by offering drive-thru flu shot clinic.
The Cherokee County Health Department will offer flu shots to residents at the Woodstock City Church on Ridgewalk Parkway on Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The shot is no-cost if covered by one of several health plans, according to county officials.
If paying out of pocket, the cost is still relatively low at $25 for regular flu vaccine and $65 for high dose flu vaccine for people aged 65 and older.
Both vaccines guard against 4 different strains of flu, county health officials added.
They will accept the following insurances:
- Medicare
- Medicaid
- Aetna Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry
- Humana
- Ambetter
- United Healthcare Insurance
Cash, checks and credit cards will also be accepted.
Call (770) 928-0133 or (770) 345-7371 for more information, or log on here.
