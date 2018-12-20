Canton, GA (CBS46) A teacher in the Cherokee County school district is jailed after being arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a student.
Jack Eisenman, 25, was arrested and charged with sexual assault by a teacher. He's accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Eisenman is a teacher at Cherokee High School in Canton. He also serves as the head coach for the school's men's soccer team.
Details about the arrest of Eisenman are unknown at this time but the Cherokee County school district released sent this letter home to parents, detailing what happened.
"Dear Parents:
This message is to advise you that a Cherokee High School teacher was arrested this afternoon on charges stemming from an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student. This arrest may receive media and social media attention, and we wanted to communicate this serious news to you first.
After conducting an immediate investigation into an anonymous tip received earlier this week, our CCSD School Police Department filed sexual assault by a teacher charges against Jack Eisenman, an English teacher and boys head soccer coach.
Our School District takes the safety and security of our students very seriously, and inappropriate behavior by our staff toward students will not be tolerated.
We understand that you may have questions about these charges, but in order to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we cannot share any additional details at this time. If you believe your child has information that would be helpful to the investigation, please contact our CCSD School Police Department at 770.704.4346.
We appreciate the person who reported these allegations; our SafeSchools Alert system is an easy way for anyone to report such behavior or any other safety concerns to our School Police and administrators for investigation.
Barbara P. Jacoby
Chief Communications Officer"
Eisenman is currently being held Cherokee County Adult Detention Center. No word on when he's expected in court.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.