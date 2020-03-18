BALL GROUND, Ga. (CBS46) A Cherokee County woman is facing vehicular homicide charges after a fatal crash that police believed was the result of a road rage incident.
Carolyn Rampley, 60, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, aggressive driving and hit-and-run in a crash that killed 25 year-old Ashley Faucet of Jasper on March 13. Police say the crash happened along I-575 near Ball Ground.
Rampley was arrested at her home after police received a tip from a citizen. Rampley is being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.