CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Etowah High School in Cherokee County is closing after 14 students and staff tested positive for COVID-19.
The Cherokee County School District (CCSD) made the announcement Tuesday in a press release on its website. The district welcomed back 30,000 students for face-to-face instruction on Aug. 3. Since then, a total of 59 students and staff across the district have tested positive for the virus.
The positive cases led CCSD to mandate two-week quarantines for 925 students and staff.
"As of Wednesday morning, the number of positive cases at the school had increased to a total of 14, with tests for another 15 students pending; and, as a result of the confirmed cases, 294 students and staff are under quarantine and, should the pending tests prove positive, that total would increase dramatically," the district said.
The district said it hopes to resume in-person classes on Monday, Aug. 31.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
