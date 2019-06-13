CHEROKEE County, Ga. (CBS46) – A former Cherokee deputy was arrested on Thursday morning and remains in custody with no bond.
Officials identified the deputy as 51-year-old Richard Gilleland of Canton.
According to the Cherokee Sheriff’s Department, the investigation started on Friday June 7 after they received a report from the two inmates that Gilleland had allegedly sexually assaulted them.
Gilleland was charged with two counts of sexual assault and violation of oath of office, and he was taken into custody with no bond until he sees a magistrate judge on Thursday.
A statement from Cherokee Sheriff Frank Reynolds:
“This type of behavior will not be tolerated," said Sheriff Frank Reynolds. "Our deputies have worked hard to gain the trust and respect from the community. When one of them breaks the law they WILL be held accountable.”
