CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A courageous Cherokee County teenager who publicly battled cancer multiple times has lost his fight.
Logan Droke, 17, was originally diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was just nine-years-old.
Logan recently graduated from Creekview High School. He was a Cherokee County Fire Explorer and the son of Cherokee County firefighter, Randall Droke.
During his hospital stay, he received numerous messages of support from firefighters around the country.
Logan died Sunday at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where he was undergoing experimental medical treatments.
Related:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.