CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A courageous Cherokee County teenager who publicly battled cancer multiple times has lost his fight.

Logan Droke, 17, was originally diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was just nine-years-old.

Logan recently graduated from Creekview High School. He was a Cherokee County Fire Explorer and the son of Cherokee County firefighter, Randall Droke.

During his hospital stay, he received numerous messages of support from firefighters around the country.

Logan died Sunday at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where he was undergoing experimental medical treatments.

