ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The City of Atlanta announced Thursday that the fire-damaged Cheshire Bridge is scheduled to be demolished next week.
The busy bridge was initially closed to traffic after a gas leak and subsequent fire damaged it back in August. Since then, crews have been working to move power lines, water, gas and cable lines out of the area in order to demolish the bridge and rebuild it.
The demolition will run seven days a week 24 hours a day until its done with the bridge reconstruction set to begin in 2022.
