ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has announced it will no longer donate to the Salvation Army or the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Both organizations have previously come under fire for taking a stance against same-sex marriage.
Chick-fil-A 's president, Daniel Truett Cathy, was previously criticized for past comments on the same issue saying that the company supports "the biblical definition of the family unit."
Now with a change of heart or possibly business direction, Chick-Fil-A's COO says, "no organization will be excluded from future consideration faith-based or non-faith-based."
Business and economics professor Thomas Smith says authenticity is the key.
"I think that there's millennial's and Gen Z's, they have an ability,” said Emory University of Business & Economics Professor Thomas Smith. “That's their super power is being able to see whether or not you really mean what you say or at least you're willing to give it a try."
In a statement, the Salvation Army says they are "saddened that a corporate partner has felt it necessary to divert funding to other organizations."
Right wing pundits and politicians slammed the move.
A right wing radio host tweeted "the l-g-b-t bully mob is unquestionably the most powerful mob in America."
In 2018 Chick-fil-A donated $1.65 million to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and $115,000 to The Salvation Army.
Going forward, Chick-fil-A says it will work exclusively with organizations that focus on education, homelessness and hunger. Those charities for 2020 include Junior Achievement USA, Covenant House International and donating $25,000 to local food banks.
Stop giving Hateful-A the free publicity. They vowed to stop donating to hate groups before and they lied about it. This was in the news a couple months back.
