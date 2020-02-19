MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) A woman is extremely grateful after a Chick-fil-A employee returned her lost envelope with nearly a thousand dollars inside.
According to a Facebook post by the Chick-fil-A Lake Dow location, employee Chase was working in the dining room when he found the envelope, which contained $900. Luckily, the guest left her receipt inside the envelope and Chase noticed she had paid with the Chick-fil-A app.
They were then able to obtain her contact information and she was truly appreciative of Chase's honesty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.