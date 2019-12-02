Chick-fil-A encourages people to give the gift of time

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As the holiday season kicks into high gear, it's easy to let quality time with loved ones fall through the cracks with the hustle and bustle of life.
To help encourage people to connect with one another, Chick-fil-A has launched an online card shop. Trough the "Time Shop" users can customize a "Time Card" that will then be printed, placed in a gold foiled envelope and mailed free of charge.
Since its launch on Thanksgiving, nearly 16,000 people across the country have submitted their gift of "Together Time." The company also released an animated film that can be viewed by clicking here.
To submit your own, click here.
