ATLANTA (CBS46) — Chick-fil-A was named the top fast-food restaurant in America for the seventh year in a row.
According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), Chick-fil-A beat out full-service restaurants such as LongHorn Steakhouse, Olive Garden and Texas Roadhouse.
“People are slowly starting to enjoy sitting down at restaurants again, but don’t discount the value of convenience,” said David VanAmburg, Managing Director at the ACSI.
The ACSI 2020-2021 restaurant survey interviewed over 19,000 customers at random to rank restaurants by scores out of 100. Despite the study covering most of the pandemic months, full-service restaurants still climbed 1.3% in customer satisfaction.
Of all the fast-food names considered "limited-service," McDonald's ranked the worst with a score of 70.
Here's the list of the top 5 fast-food restaurants on the index:
- Chick-fil-A All: 83
- Domino's: 80
- KFC (Yum! Brands): 79
- Starbucks: 79
- Five Guys: 78
Only a few points ahead of McDonald's, Jack in the Box, Popeyes, Sonic, and Wendy's all tied for second to last place.
More information on the full rankings here.
