Fulton County, GA (CBS46) Fans of both the Michigan Wolverines and the Florida Gators woke up early Saturday morning to get the fun started.
“We left the house at 5:30,” said Florida fan Joey Secoi. He drove in from Columbus with his son Ethan.
“We’re here to watch the parade,” he told reporter Ashley Thompson. “We’re going to try to hit fan fest then get into the game a little early to do a little chomping today.”
Cynthia Hutchings traveled to Atlanta with her dad Bill. They’re from Florida but they’re Michigan fans.
“We actually drove up yesterday and so we got up real early this morning to have breakfast, come out to the parade,’ she said.
The parade kicked off around 8 a.m. It was 45 minutes of dancers, cheerleaders, classic cars, pageant queens, floats and marching bands.
The route began near Baker Street and Centennial Olympic Park Drive and concluded near the Georgia World Congress Center.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
