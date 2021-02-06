Cobb County is working to streamline its court process after appointing three new part-time judges.
Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan Murphy appointed Alyssa Blanchard, Annamarie Baltz, and Tabitha Ponder to each serve on the bench.
“Annamarie, Alyssa, and Tabitha bring a great diversity of legal experience and shared commitment to service to the People’s Court. Judges Baltz, Blanchard, and Ponder’s deep knowledge, hard work, and genuine judicial demeanors will improve access to justice in our community.”
In a statement to CBS46, Justice Blanchard said, “I am honored to serve my community in this new role as a Judge with the Cobb County Magistrate Court. I thank Chief Judge Murphy for the opportunity.”
Cobb County’s Magistrate Court operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The court handles search and arrest warrants, conducts first appearance hearings, perform wedding ceremonies, and issues orders in civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.