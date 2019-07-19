ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The Georgia Jail Association has named the 2019 Detention Administrator of the Year.
City of Atlanta Department of Corrections Chief Patrick Labat was appointed at the Georgia Jail Association’s annual awards banquet on Wednesday. This is the second time Labat has earned this distinction. He was also named Detention Administrator of the Year in 2015.
“This award is a reminder that we must always remain resolute in our commitment to provide exemplary customer service to those individuals who find themselves in our care and custody, and to ensure the safety and security of detainees and our staff at all times,” Labat said.
The distinction is given to an administrator who demonstrates leadership skills, provides training opportunities for staff, meets detention facility standards, implements new programs and has distinguished years of service in the corrections field.
Georgia Jail Association president Captain Bruce Bley said Labat has been an integral member of the Georgia Jail Association. “This award is very fitting in light of his steadfast leadership and dedication to our industry,” he said. “His ability to forge partnerships with his peers and other law enforcement entities and reach positive collaborative outcomes have made him an invaluable asset to his department as well as the Georgia Jail Association.”
Labat is responsible for the overall operation and direction of the Atlanta City Detention Center, Grady Hospital Detention Center and Atlanta Municipal Court Detention Center with 225 employees, 155 of which are sworn correctional officers.
